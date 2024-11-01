Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,185,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,853,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 124,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CFR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.30. 1,147,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

