Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Update

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 873,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 639,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,064 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 199,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

