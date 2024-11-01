CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $301.71 and last traded at $301.70. Approximately 602,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,096,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 437.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.