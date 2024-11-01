Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.05. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Croghan Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

