Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.820-12.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.82. 2,363,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

