Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.84. The stock had a trading volume of 148,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,797. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.24. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $267.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

