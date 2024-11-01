Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 825,547 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 458,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cousins Properties by 92.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 853,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 410,726 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

