Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.89 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 108.75 ($1.41), with a volume of 1010171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.37).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 105 ($1.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £285.13 million, a PE ratio of 951.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 909.09%.

In related news, insider Helen Willis sold 234,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £250,973.85 ($325,475.10). 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

