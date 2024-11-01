Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $4.20 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $89.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00006019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00035639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

