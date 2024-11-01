Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 8,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 700.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 155.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,678 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,703. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

