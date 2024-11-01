Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

GLW stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,773,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,035. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.