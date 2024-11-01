Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $131,000 Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGSF. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in BGSF by 500.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 360,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BGSF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 500,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGSF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

