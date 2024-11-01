Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 132 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.