Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Copa has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $52,166,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Copa by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,265,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

