Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.40. 214,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 225,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.38%. Cool’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
