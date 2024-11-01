Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCOGet Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.40. 214,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 225,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Cool Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $400.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Cool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.38%. Cool’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cool by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,462,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

