Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Construction Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 47.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 67,150 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,626.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $78.73 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

