Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCSI opened at $22.18 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $428.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

