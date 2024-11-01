Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,135 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 230.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $223.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.87. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,495 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,858. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

