Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

Read Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 188,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,133. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.