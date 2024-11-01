Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $264.56 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. FirstService comprises about 3.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $264,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 20.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 49.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.77. 13,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,701. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $192.71.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

