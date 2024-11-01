Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 267,965 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $100,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after acquiring an additional 235,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $21,819,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $24,904,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 174,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,067,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $144.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,117. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $173.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

