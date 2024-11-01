Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.