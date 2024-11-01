Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $63.70. 1,369,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $66.06.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,326.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,609 shares of company stock worth $1,027,839. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

