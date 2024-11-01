Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 454,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,886 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $87.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

