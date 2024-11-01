Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,194.0 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

Shares of Coles Group stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

