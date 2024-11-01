Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohu updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 306,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

