Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $8.91. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 1,399 shares changing hands.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
