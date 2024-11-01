CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
CCNE opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $26.87.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
