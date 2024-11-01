CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CCNE opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

About CNB Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth $692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CNB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.