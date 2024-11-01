Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 297 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

