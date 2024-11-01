Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 55,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.8% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

