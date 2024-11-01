Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. CLSA began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $180.59. 601,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $166.87 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

