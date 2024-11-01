Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 242,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 931,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,766,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 1,100,233 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 689,593 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 494,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 257,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

