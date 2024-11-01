Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVE. TD Securities downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 314,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3,330.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,122 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

