Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 15884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Cellcom Israel Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.28%.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.
