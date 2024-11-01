Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CELC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

CELC traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 133,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,968. The company has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

