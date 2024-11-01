Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,279.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total value of $226,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,279.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $225.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.34. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $230.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

