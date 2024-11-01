Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 224.8% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

