Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

