Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 410 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Exelon by 502.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

