Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after acquiring an additional 354,429 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,093,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,059.26%.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.