Cardano Market Cap Tops $12.53 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.53 billion and approximately $311.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.43 or 0.03610414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00035874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,106,473 coins and its circulating supply is 34,995,041,872 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

