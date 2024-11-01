Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.11.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPX

Capital Power Price Performance

Capital Power stock opened at C$56.47 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$56.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.