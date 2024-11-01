Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.11.

TSE CPX opened at C$56.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$56.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

