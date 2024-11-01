Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Holdings Raised by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

