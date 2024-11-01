Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

