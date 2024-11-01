Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 302,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 432,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Cannabist Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Cannabist Company Profile
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.
