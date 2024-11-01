Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.66 and last traded at C$57.47, with a volume of 76440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.25.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$298.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.88 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.656168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

