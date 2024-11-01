Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $957.13 million, a P/E ratio of -247.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,151.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,151.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,694 shares of company stock worth $820,497. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 249.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

