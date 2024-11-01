California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $30,153.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,750.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,665 shares of company stock worth $90,093. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

