Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BURL traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $242.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.98. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

