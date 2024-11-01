Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of BURL traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $242.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.98. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
